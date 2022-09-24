A video of a man dancing in an orchestra with a pistol in his hand has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar where a man can be seen dancing with a gun in his hand. In the video, the man is seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song brandishing his firearm. Meanwhile, UP police initiated a probe into the matter after the video went viral and ordered necessary action against the man. Video: Staff of Aashvi Hospital Brutally Beaten in UP’s Kanpur; No Action Despite Complaint, Alleges Victim.

Man Dances in Orchestra With Gun in His Hand:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)