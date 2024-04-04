Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress, Says 'Cannot Raise Anti-Sanatana Slogans or Abuse Country's Wealth Creators'

Gourav Vallabh has announced his resignation from the Congress party. Vallabh, known for his strong views and active participation in the party, cited ethical differences as the reason for his departure. In his statement, Vallabh said, “I cannot raise anti-Sanatana slogans or abuse the country’s wealth creators.” He went on to say that the Congress party is currently “directionless”. “I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party,” he concluded. Naveen Jindal Quits Congress: Former Kurukshetra MP Resigns From Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll, Thanks Congress Leadership and Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

