Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress, Says 'Cannot Raise Anti-Sanatana Slogans or Abuse Country's Wealth Creators'

Gourav Vallabh has announced his resignation from the Congress party. Vallabh, known for his strong views and active participation in the party, cited ethical differences as the reason for his departure.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 04, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Gourav Vallabh has announced his resignation from the Congress party. Vallabh, known for his strong views and active participation in the party, cited ethical differences as the reason for his departure. In his statement, Vallabh said, “I cannot raise anti-Sanatana slogans or abuse the country’s wealth creators.” He went on to say that the Congress party is currently “directionless”. “I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party,” he concluded. Naveen Jindal Quits Congress: Former Kurukshetra MP Resigns From Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll, Thanks Congress Leadership and Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress

