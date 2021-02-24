PM Narendra Modi while speaking on various reforms undertaken in Budget 2021-22 said that 'Government has no business to be in business'. The Govt is going ahead with the mantra of 'Monetise & Modernise'. When Govt monetises, that space is filled by private sector of the country. Private sector brings investment and best global practices with them: PM Modi speaks on various reforms undertaken in Budget 2021-22", he said.

Government has no business to be in business: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/30wo5jXLd5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)