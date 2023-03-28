The Indian government on Tuesday cancelled the licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing spurious medicines following an inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 states. According to the official sources, action has been taken on 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand, and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during govt crackdown on companies manufacturing spurious medicines. Uzbekistan Claims 18 Children Die After Consuming India-Made Cough Syrup.

18 Pharma Companies Lose Licence:

Government of India cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing of spurious medicines following inspection by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States: Official sources — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

