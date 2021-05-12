The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches beginning May 2021, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021.

