The Central Government has ordered internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites following court orders and for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021. In an email sent to internet service providers, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, and block 4 websites based on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Visa Intended To Help Pornhub Monetise Child Porn, Alleges Lawsuit.

Check Tweet:

