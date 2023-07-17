On 16th July 2023, a dispute erupted at Devi Lal's Dhaba in Ecotech-3 Area when Babli and her companions started fighting and vandalizing the place. Devi Lal, the dhaba owner, sustained injuries and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment following police intervention. The Dhaba was located just 200 meters away from the police station. The group of miscreants allegedly assaulted the Dhaba owner and his employees after they refused to serve them liquor. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, leading to assurance from the police regarding necessary action. Greater Noida: Thar Driver Tries To Run Over Traffic Police Personnel After Being Asked To Stop, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Miscreants Assault Dhaba Owner and Employees

थाने से 200 मीटर पर गुंडई, ढाबा संचालक को जमकर पीटा ग्रेटर नोएडा : थाने से 200 मीटर पर ढाबा संचालक और उसके कर्मचारियों को दबंगों ने जमकर पीटा। ढाबा में जबरन शराब पीने का दबाव बना रहे थे आरोपित। मना करने पर घटना को दिया अंजाम, मारपीट की घटना सीसीटीवी में हुई कैद। PS ECOTECH 3… pic.twitter.com/UuI38M4w82 — Praveen Vikram Singh (@praveen_singh5) July 16, 2023

pic.twitter.com/dKPSv6DosB — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 16, 2023

