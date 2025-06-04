A major uproar broke out on Monday at Luharli Toll Plaza under Dadri police station limits in Greater Noida when members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Manch staged a protest demanding toll-free access for nearby villagers. During the protest, some protesters allegedly assaulted and abused women toll workers and pushed them away, as seen in a viral video. Several vehicles were forcibly passed through without paying the toll. Police confirmed that the protest is ongoing and additional forces have been deployed. Farmers claimed the agitation was peaceful and accused toll staff of defaming them by releasing CCTV clips. The toll management has termed the incident unfortunate and demanded better security. Police are investigating and have arrested 4 after recording statements from both sides. Greater Noida: Boy Shivers in Terror After Being Assaulted by Woman for Objecting to Dog’s Entry in Society Lift, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Farmers Clash With Toll Staff in Greater Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडा के लुहारली टोल प्लाजा से कॉमर्शियल वाहन 85% छूट पर निकाले जाएं, इसके लिए किसान संगठनों ने हंगामा किया। टोल पर तैनात महिलाकर्मी को धक्का दिया। पुलिस ने अमित मुखिया को गिरफ्तार किया। 3 और लोग भी हिरासत में लिए गए। pic.twitter.com/EuAS24ZX5k — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 4, 2025

