A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a woman assaulted an eight-year-old. The viral clip shows the woman dragging the minor boy out and brutally thrashing him after he objects to her bringing the dog into the society lift. The incident caught on CCTV occurred on February 19, at 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2. The CCTV footage also shows the boy shivering after he was assaulted by the woman who was seen trying to enter the lift with her dog, which is seen without a leach in the video. It is also reported that the police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a case against the woman. Later, they took her into custody. Greater Noida: Bar Owner Abuses Security Guards, Threatens To Shoot Them Over Parking Dispute in Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Thrashes Boy in Greater Noida

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

