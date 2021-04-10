This will be consecutively second Gudi Padwa which will go under lockdown. Only in Mumbai's Dagina Bazar, we fear that over Rs 500-crore single-day sale of jewellery will be lost on Gudi Padwa: Kumar Jain, President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

