A mysterious case of three deaths due to a suspected poisonous drink has triggered an investigation in Gujarat’s Kheda district. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the fatalities. According to SP Rajesh Gadhiya, the police received information about the suspicious deaths and promptly reached the location. "An eyewitness reported that the victims had consumed jeera soda. Taking the matter seriously, we initiated an immediate investigation," he said. A forensic examination was conducted, revealing zero methanol content in the drink. However, authorities have sent the empty bottles for further analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine if any other toxic substance was present. "Our primary focus is on identifying what chemical was in the drink, where it came from, and the ultimate cause of death," SP Gadhiya stated. The investigation is ongoing, with officials working to establish whether the drink was contaminated or deliberately tampered with. Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: 3 Die After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor in Nadiad City of Kheda District.

3 People Die Mysteriously After Consuming 'Poisonous' Jeera Soda in Kheda

#WATCH | Kheda, Gujarat | On investigation of 3 died after consuming 'poisonous drink', SP Rajesh Gadhiya says, "We received information about the suspicious death of three people and we immediately reached the spot... Taking cognizance of the matter, the investigation was… pic.twitter.com/9Cej7eq0vM — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

