A court in Surat pronounced death sentence to the convict in the rape case of 2.5-year-old girl in Padsera, Surat on Tuesday. The incident had taken place in November, the court, in its swift judgment, punished the accused within 28.

Check It Out:

Gujarat: A Court in Surat awards death sentence to the convict in the rape case of a 2.5-year-old girl in Pandesara, Surat. The Court pronounced its judgement within 28 days, chargesheet was filed before the court within 7 days. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)