Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is on Mumbai tour, visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday. He has organized ‘Ebrant Gujarat’ in Mumbai on the backdrop of the 10th ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ event in January. This time he will also hold discussions with businessmen in Mumbai.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/ZF62CXZFzo — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)