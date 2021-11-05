Several devotees visited Swaminarayan Temple in Vadodara on Friday to offer their prayers on the first day of Gujarati New Year. According to a temple official, around 22,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple on Friday. He added that all COVID-19 guidelines are being followed. Gujarati New Year 2021 in India: Vikram Samvat 2078 Start Date, Significance of Bestu Varas, Rangoli Designs and Greetings To Celebrate the Day After Diwali.

Devotees Offer Prayers at Swaminarayan Temple on First Day of Gujarati New Year:

Gujarat | Devotees offer prayers at Vadodara's Swaminarayan Temple to mark the first day of Gujarati new year Around 22,000 devotees expected to visit the temple today. All Covid guidelines incl wearing of face masks&physical distancing are being followed, says a temple official pic.twitter.com/gaAkNr1f9d — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

