A major fire broke out at a shop in the Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town, Surendranagar district, Gujarat, on Tuesday morning. The video of the Gujarat fire has surfaced on social media. The video shows raging flames engulfing the shop. Several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. Gujarat Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paper Factory in Valsad's Umargam, Footage Shows Raging Flames.

Gujarat Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a shop in Rajkamal Chowk area of Dhangadhra town, Surendranagar district, Gujarat. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/yDyVzM2Jem — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023

