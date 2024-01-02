A massive fire broke out at Nagore GIDC in Bhuj, Gujarat on Tuesday, January 2. A video of the massive blaze has gone viral on social media. The 25-second video clip showed clouds of smoke emanating from the industrial area. More details related to the incident are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Nagore GIDC in Bhuj, Gujarat. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/OJLOnbliik — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2024

