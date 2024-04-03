A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, April 3. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the Vinayak Corporation factory on Paneli Road in Morbi. A video of the factory being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Rajkot’s Swati Park Area (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Vinayak Corporation factory on Paneli road, in Morbi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cEoIn9HJDu — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

