Amid the heavy rains in Gujarat state, incidents of crocodiles entering residential areas in Vadodara are being reported. The wildlife department has deployed teams to catch such crocodiles, reported ANI.

Check it Out:

Gujarat | Incidents of crocodiles entering residential areas from rivers due to rainfall being reported in Vadodara. Teams deployed to catch them (22.07) pic.twitter.com/naDYYb3RVL — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Croc Crossing Street:

Due to heavy rain in #Vadodara ,crocodiles are coming out of rivers and entering residential areas. video of a crocodile crossing road in Vadodara's Jambuwa village has gone viral,showing two bikers stopping while the crocodile was crossing road@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/83Ttvt5yuO — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 17, 2022

