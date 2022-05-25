In a shocking incident, one abandoned Pakistani fishing boat was found near Harami Nala Creek Border (Kutch) in Gujarat. The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a search operation in the nearby Creek areas of Kutch.

Check tweet:

Gujarat | One abandoned Pakistani fishing boat found near Harami Nala Creek Border (Kutch). BSF launches search operation in nearby Creek areas of Kutch: BSF PR, Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)