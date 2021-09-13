Normal life was disrupted in Gujarat's Rajkot due to heavy rains on Monday. Waterloggging was also reported in several area of the district. Schools and colleged were remain in Rajkot. The city recorded more than seven inches of rain during the past 24 hours.

Here Is The video Of Waterlogging In Rajkot:

