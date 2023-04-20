On Thursday, a special court in Ahmedabad acquitted all accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat, reported news agency PTI. Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are 86 accused in the case.

All Accused in Naroda Gam Massacre Acquitted:

2002 Gujarat riots | All accused acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case pic.twitter.com/vwk4qryz29 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)