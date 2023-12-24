Several videos have surfaced on social media showing long queues of vehicles on the road from Manali to the Atal Tunnel. Amid the traffic chaos, some people were also seen indulging in risky car stunts, angering other tourists and internet users alike. In a risky display, a man was observed driving his car with the doors wide open, while another individual was precariously hanging from one of the doors. Luckily, there were no collisions between the car’s doors and other vehicles. However, such a reckless act poses significant dangers. It can destabilize the car and cause it to shake when moving at high speeds. The door could potentially be torn off, the driver could lose control of the car, or worse, someone could fall out of the moving vehicle. It’s a stark reminder of the potential hazards of such stunts. The Kullu police took cognisance of the video and the men were challaned Rs 3,500 for violating traffic norms. Heavy Traffic Seen From Atal Tunnel to Manali, Videos Show Long Queue of Vehicles as Christmas Eve Nears.

Man Drives Car With Doors Open

Kindly don't create menace 🙏🏻 Manali - Solang - Atal Tunnel pic.twitter.com/thstEfe8HA — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 24, 2023

Kullu Police Reacts to Stunt Video

