A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram. As per the news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in a warehouse in sector 70 in Gurugram. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. While the cause of the fire is not known yet, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Gurugram Fire Videos: Major Blaze Erupts at Furniture Market in Sector 47, 10 Shops Gutted.

Gurugram Fire Video

VIDEO | A fire breakes out in a warehouse in sector-70 in Gurugram. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/7t9afnpGrp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023

