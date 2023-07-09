All Delhi schools will be shut for a day on Monday in view of warnings from the Meteorological Department and incessant rain over the last two days, the Gurugram district administration announced. In an advisory, the authority said, "All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th of July in larger public interest and for safety & security of the students." Gurugram Rains: Admin Issues Work From Home Advisory to Corporate, Private Offices Due to Heavy Rainfall To Avoid Traffic Congestion (Watch Video).

Gurugram School Holiday Due To Rains:

Gurugram district administration issues an advisory stating "All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th of July in larger public interest and for safety & security of the… pic.twitter.com/Xv9s53jWSV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

