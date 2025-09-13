In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally shot dead in broad daylight by her estranged husband outside Gwalior’s Roop Singh Stadium on Friday. The accused, identified as local contractor Arvind Parihar, fired multiple bullets into the face of his wife Nandini, leaving her dead on the spot. Eyewitnesses said Parihar then sat beside her body, threatening to kill himself if anyone intervened. Police rushed to the scene, used tear gas to subdue him, and took him into custody amid public outrage. Locals thrashed him before police intervened. According to police, the couple had a troubled marriage. Nandini had accused Arvind of cheating, hiding his previous marriage, and threatening her. She had filed several complaints, including assault charges. A murder case has been registered, and the weapon seized. Erode Shocker: Man Kills Friend With Boulder After Catching Him With Wife at Home, Later Surrenders to Village Officer in Bhavanisagar.

Gwalior Man Shoots Wife Dead Outside Stadium (Disturbing Visuals)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Kashif Kakvi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

