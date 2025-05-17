In a shocking incident, miscreants opened fire after a grocery shopkeeper refused to lend cigarettes worth just INR 10 on credit in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. According to police, the main accused, identified as 'Chhotu', and his associates fired 15 rounds at shopkeeper Surjeet Mawai after he denied their request for free cigarettes. Though no injuries were reported, the indiscriminate firing sparked panic in the locality. CCTV footage of the incident, which captured the chaos and gunfire, has since gone viral on social media. Congress shared the video of the incident and took a dig at the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government. "This new story is from my same Madhya Pradesh, where the "most unsuccessful Home Minister" is neither able to improve the system, nor is able to leave the post of Home Minister!," Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said. Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Sparks Row by Saying ‘Entire Army Bows Down at PM Narendra Modi’s Feet’, Later Clarifies After Congress’ Dig (Watch Videos).

