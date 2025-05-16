Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has stirred controversy with a statement claiming the country, its army, and soldiers have "bowed down at the feet" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor. In a video shared by the Congress on X, Devda is heard saying, “The entire country, its army and soldiers are nat-mastak (bowed down) at his feet.” The Congress condemned the remark as “cheap and shameful.” Amid backlash, Devda clarified that his comments were misrepresented, alleging that Congress distorted his statement. “I meant the nation bows to the Army for its bravery during Operation Sindoor. My words were twisted for political mileage,” he said. The row follows a recent controversy involving state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remarks against Col. Sofiya Qureshi. ‘Vijay Shah Gaddar Hai, Kursi Ka Ahankar Hai’: Congress Leaders Protest Against BJP Minister in Bhopal, Demand His Resignation for Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Watch Video).

Congress Takes Dig at Jagdish Devda For Saying ‘Entire Army Bows Down at PM Narendra Modi’s Feet’

भाजपाइयों में होड़ मची है, देश की सेना के अपमान की! मध्य प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा मोदी के चरणों में सेना को नतमस्तक बता रहे हैं! मोदी की चरण वंदना में भारतीय सेना का यह अपमान असहनीय है। भाजपा को अपने बदजुबान मंत्रियों को तुरंत बर्खास्त करना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/UMCY3Rs03n — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 16, 2025

Jagdish Devda Clarifies

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Deputy CM Jagdish Devda says, "I was in Jabalpur for two days, attending a one-day training camp for Civil Defence Volunteers under the Home Minister. During that, I spoke about Operation Sindoor and recent events. I said that whatever praise is given to… pic.twitter.com/z3ieteYW3B — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

