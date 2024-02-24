Uttarakhand Police have arrested Abdul Malik, the main accused in the Haldwani violence case, from Delhi, according to PHQ spokesperson IG Nilesh Bharne. Abdul Malik was allegedly involved in instigating and leading the violent clashes that erupted in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, on February 8. Haldwani Violence: Curfew Temporarily Relaxed in Banbhoolpura After Anti-Encroachment Drive Violence.

Haldwani Violence Mastermind Arrested

Dehradun | Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, has been arrested by Uttarakhand Police from Delhi: PHQ spokesperson IG Nilesh Bharne — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

