A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of passengers reciting "Hanuman Chalisa" onboard the inaugural flight to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The video is going viral on social media. The 45-second video shows devotees wearing the saffron scarf around their necks, reciting the Hindu devotional hymn inside the aeroplane. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station. IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Passengers Onboard As First Flight Takes Off From Delhi For Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Video Surfaces.

'Hanuman Chalisa' on Flight

#WATCH | People recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' onboard the inaugural flight to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP pic.twitter.com/7H5UP666XK — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

