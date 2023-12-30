With the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 2024, the city is poised for a significant surge in travel activity. In a significant development, the first flight from Delhi to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, took off today. The passengers on this inaugural flight were welcomed by IndiGo pilot Captain Ashutosh Shekhar. This marks a new chapter in India’s aviation history as it connects the spiritual city of Ayodhya with the nation’s capital. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

First Flight Takes Off From Delhi For Ayodhya

#WATCH | IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers as the first flight takes off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/rWkLSUcPVF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

