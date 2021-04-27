On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lord Hanuman for his compassion and dedication. "I wish that he continues to give his blessings in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic", the Prime Minister tweeted. हनुमान जयंती का पावन अवसर भगवान हनुमान की करुणा और समर्पण भाव को याद करने का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में निरंतर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहे। साथ ही उनके जीवन और आदर्शों से हमेशा प्रेरणा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)