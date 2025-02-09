A major accident on the Katra-Bilhour Highway in Hardoi early on February 9 saw a dumper crash into a PNG gas tanker, causing a dangerous gas leak. The impact severely damaged the tanker, raising concerns over a potential fire hazard. A video shared by IANS captures the aftermath, showing the wreckage and emergency response efforts. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision. Accident Caught on Camera in Hardoi: Parked Car Flips in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, UP Police Responds (Watch Video).

Dumper-Tanker Crash Triggers Gas Leak in Hardoi

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A severe accident occurred on the Katra-Bilhour Highway in Hardoi, where a dumper collided with a PNG gas cylinder-filled tanker. The collision damaged the tanker, causing a gas leak pic.twitter.com/6AmsMBdgTS — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

