A wild elephant created chaos after it entered Maxwell Hospital in Haridwar, breaking through a wall. The sudden intrusion caused panic among patients and hospital staff, leading to a stampede-like situation. The incident, which took place during the day, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are investigating how the elephant strayed into the hospital premises.

Wild Elephant Breaks Into Hospital

