Four people were injured in celebratory firing during a wedding function in the Sahpau town of Hathras. The injured were immediately admitted to hospital and the groom's father was detained by police. The injured have been referred to Aligarh. Police is investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Angry Women and Children Vandalise Liquor Shop in Chandauli Over 'Increasing Crimes Due to Alcohol' (Watch Video).

Firing During Wedding in Hathras:

थाना सहपऊ क्षेत्रांतर्गत घटित घटना के संबंध में थाना सहपऊ पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर पुलिस द्वारा अग्रेत्तर विधिपूर्ण कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) February 11, 2023

