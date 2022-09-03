Four people were shot on Saturday in firing incident at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The injured have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak. All the four people shot are said to be in critical condition. Police said that among the injured, one is a student. The police further said that a youth in a car started firing on another car and the cause of the shooting incident is not known. Further investigation is underway.

Haryana| Firing reported at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak 4 people shot, admitted to PGIMS Rohtak in critical conditio;, atleast one is a student here. Youth in a car had fired on another car. Cause of incident not known. Police investigating: SHO Parmod Gautam, PGIMS PS pic.twitter.com/30XOPplXie — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

