In a latest development in Haryana minister Sandeep Singh's alleged sexual harassment case, Yudhveer Dhankhar, Dhankhar Khap Pradhan said that the DGP of Chandigarh has assured them to not worry about the matter. He told them that truth will come out. Yudhveer Dhankhar of Dhankhar Khap Pradhan made the statement after meeting Chandigarh DGP. "He has told us that report (by SIT) will come soon and action will be taken accordingly," he said. Dhankar also said that they met the DGP to see that there's no pressure in the investigation as Haryana Govt is trying to shield the minister. "There are serious allegations against him. We want him to be sacked from the cabinet," he added. AAP MP Requests Haryana Guv Not to Allow Minister Sandeep Singh to Unfurl Tricolour on R-Day.

Check Tweet:

Haryana min Sandeep Singh alleged sexual harassment case | He (DGP) assured us to not worry & that truth will come out. He has told us that report (by SIT) will come soon and action will be taken accordingly: Yudhveer Dhankhar, Dhankhar Khap Pradhan after meeting Chandigarh DGP pic.twitter.com/3aXp29BBL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)