In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, a fight broke out during the election of Sarpanch in Chanddaka village of Mewat. According to reports, the fight took place during the Sarpanch elections. In the video, people can be seen clashing with each other as police officials watch. According to reports, shots were also fired during the incident in which several policemen are said to be injured.

Fight Breaks Out During Election of Sarpanch

