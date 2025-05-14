In an unfortunate incident in Haryana, a tragic incident claimed the lives of a father and his two sons after they inhaled toxic sewer gas. The alleged incident occurred in Haryana's Majra village. It is learned that the three people died after they inhaled toxic sewer gas while trying to clear a blockage. After the incident came to light, authorities urged local residents to avoid sewer cleaning without safety equipment. Ravi Khundia, DSP, confirmed the incident. "All three died due to inhaling toxic gas," he added. Man Shot Dead Following Argument in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Man and His 2 Sons Died After Inhaling Sewer Gas in Haryana

Rohtak, Haryana: DSP Ravi Khundia says, "An incident occurred in Majra village, where three people died while cleaning the sewer, including a father and his two sons. All three died due to inhaling toxic gas..." https://t.co/dXccV7Itmb pic.twitter.com/m3aCtk5Bwg — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2025

