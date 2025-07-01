In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man unleashed his two dogs on minor boys for entering the mango orchard in Hathras. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused is said to be a caretaker. It is learnt that minor boys allegedly entered a mango orchard in Hathras to pick mangoes. However, they were reportedly caught by the caretaker. Post which, the caretaker allegedly unleashed a German Shepherd and a Pitbull on the minor boys. The accused also made the children do sit-ups, hold their ears, and apologise for entering the mango orchard. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced online. It is reported that the incident occurred at around 2 PM on Saturday, June 28. After the incident came to light, Hathras police said that the accused was arrested after they received a written complaint from the family members of the three boys. Hathras Shocker: Robbers Throw Chilli Powder in Trader’s Eyes, Steal Ornaments Worth Lakhs, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Unleashes Dogs on Minor Boys in Hathras for Entering Mango Orchard (Trigger Warning)

यूपी के हाथरस में आम के बाग में घुसे 3 बच्चों को एक व्यक्ति ने जर्मन शेफर्ड और पिटबुल से कटवाया.. बच्चों ने हाथ जोड़कर मांगी रहम की भीख.. कोतवाली सिकंदराराऊ क्षेत्र का मामला pic.twitter.com/TQQ4PtIql6 — The News Basket (@thenewsbasket) June 29, 2025

Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Police Issue Statement

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में परिजनों की प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सिकन्द्राराऊ पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है । पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग में नामजद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) June 29, 2025

