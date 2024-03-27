The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that a wife can only be barred from getting maintenance on the ground of adultery if she is living in adultery at or around the time when she files a plea seeking maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of CrPC. The high court bench of Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta observed while upholding a family court order that directed a man to pay maintenance to his former wife. In his plea, the man alleged that his estranged wife was having an affair with another man and was, therefore, not entitled to claim any maintenance. However, the court dismissed his argument after noting that there was nothing to show that his wife was living in adultery when she filed the claim for maintenance. HC on Dowry: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Case Against Husband’s Relatives Citing Lack of Date and Time of Dowry Demand in Woman’s Allegations.

HC on Adultery

Wife not barred from getting maintenance unless actively living in adultery: Madhya Pradesh High Court Read story: https://t.co/MNLe1aIrJO pic.twitter.com/R55kUakCuy — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)