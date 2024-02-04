The Madhy Pradesh High Court recently quashed a case registered against the close relatives a man for the offence under Section 498-A IPC citing the lack of "specific" allegations in the FIR as well as the statements recorded under Section 161 Cr.P.C. The single judge bench of Justice Maninder S Bhatti also pointed out that the petitioners, including the mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the complainant, were not residing with the complainant at the relevant time. In her complaint, the woman said that the petitioners used to visit her at the house where she lived along with her husband. She said during such visits, the petitioners allegedly demanded a dowry from her to secure their financial interests. Madhya Pradesh High Court Frees Man Who Spent 12 Years in Jail for Fake Rape Case by Daughter.

HC on Dowry

