The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that compelling a married woman to live in her parental home for less dowry would amount to mental cruelty. The high court bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia further said that the same would constitute a continuous offence which gives the aggrieved woman a fresh cause of action every day from there on. The court was hearing a case in connection with an FIR filed by the wife in 2021 stating that her husband, mother-in-law and relatives subjected her to torture, including physical and mental cruelty, for bringing less dowry. The woman also stated that her husband and mother-in-law allegedly used to beat her up by demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh. Madhya Pradesh High Court Frees Man Who Spent 12 Years in Jail for Fake Rape Case by Daughter.

HC on Dowry

