A live-in couple filed a protection appeal with the Allahabad High Court, but it was denied since the duo was already married to other people and there was no documentation of their divorce from their respective marriages. Judge Renu Agarwal's bench stated that the court cannot condone these illegal partnerships and cautioned that doing so would upset the social order. The court emphasised that under the Hindu Marriage Act, an individual is prohibited from marrying someone else while their spouse is still living or prior to receiving a divorce judgement. It also stated that "such a relationship will create chaos in society and destroy the social fabric of the country if it gets the support of the court." Live-In Relationship of Married Woman With Another Man Illicit, Says Rajasthan High Court.

HC on Illicit Relationship

