The Kerala High Court made an oral observation on Wednesday, November 1, which stated that "we would risk having a future generation without any sports talents if we don't support and safeguard India's athletes." Justice Devan Ramachandran stressed that professionals like doctors, attorneys, and engineers are not the only ones that society has to support, but athletes are just as important. A young handball player from a middle-class family was pleading with the court to provide financial assistance for the treatment of ligament damage. Judge Ramachandran was informed that she was compelled to file a case with the High Court because she lacked the funds for the necessary operation to heal her injuries. Additionally, the Kerala Sports Council was notified by the Court that they had not yet replied to her plea for financial assistance. Considering the situation carefully, the Court has requested comments from the relevant officials by today, November 3. Archery Mess: Delhi HC Directs Sports Ministry to Form Transitory Committee.

HC on Indian Athletes

Athletes must be protected or we will have a generation without athletes: Kerala High Court report by @SaraSusanJijihttps://t.co/xGrJu8MQe0 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2023

