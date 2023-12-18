More than five years after a civil court had barred a Kashmir resident from opening his windows claiming that doing so would result in a violation of privacy and upheld his neighbor's claim, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has now granted his request. According to Justice Atul Sreedharan, the civil court's ruling did not specify the specific rights being infringed upon by the petitioner's neighbour. The matter began with a legal complaint that a Budgam district resident brought against his neighbour. HC on Couple's Fight: Day-to-Day Bickering Between Husband and Wife Not 'Cruelty' Under Section 498A of IPC, Says Calcutta High Court.

HC on Infringement of Privacy

An open and shut case? Jammu & Kashmir High Court allows man to open windows of his home after five years report by @sofiahsan https://t.co/2yHksPia8t — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 18, 2023

