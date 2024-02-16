The Karnataka High Court recently said that the benefit under the provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act cannot be extended to a person convicted under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The division bench of Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil observed while overturning the acquittal order passed by the trial court and sentenced the convict to suffer three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 8 of the Act. Karnataka High Court Directs Bike Owner To Pay Compensation Amount Awarded by Tribunal to Deceased's Family, Says 'Pillion Rider Is a Gratuitous Passenger'.

HC on POCSO Act

