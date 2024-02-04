The Calcutta High Court recently sought an explanation from a group of doctors who medically terminated the pregnancy of a minor girl, a rape survivor, when the court had directed them to form a medical board. The high court had directed the formation of a medical board to ascertain the pros and cons of terminating the pregnancy. The single bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya said, "Such action on the part of the concerned doctors transpires prima facie to be an over-action, since the court had not permitted, in terms of the concerned statute, that the medical termination of pregnancy be carried out but had merely sought for a report regarding its pros and cons. Hence, an explanation is required to be given by the concerned doctors who carried out the procedure as to why the termination was carried out in such hot haste without there being any direction of the court, indicating further if there was any particular cause of such urgency." HC on Wife's Death: Calcutta High Court Sets Aside Conviction of Man 36 Years After His Wife Died by Suicide.

HC Raps Doctors

'Prima Facie Over-Action': Calcutta HC Seeks Explanation From Doctors Who Terminated Pregnancy When Court Merely Directed Formation Of Medical Board https://t.co/dkY9bMMVpo — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 3, 2024

