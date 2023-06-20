The Kerala High Court recently said that a mother cannot be considered bad for a child's welfare merely because she is considered morally bad by society. The court made the observation while considering the issue of child custody. While speaking about the issue, the division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas stated that the so-called morality which has been created by society is based on their own ethos and norms. The court also said that the so-called morality need not necessarily reflect in a contextual relationship between a parent and child. The court made its observation after a mother moved a plea challenging the order of a family court that granted the sole custody of the child to the father. HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

Kerala High Court on Child's Custody

