The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a husband who challenged the interim maintenance granted by a Family Court to his estranged wife and minor son. While dismissing the husband's plea, the high court said that a woman residing in her matrimonial home is entitled to maintenance to meet her basic expenses. Earlier, the family court had directed the husband to pay Rs 15,000 per month to his wife and Rs 10,000 for their 10-year-old son. HC on Divorce: Divorced Muslim Woman Entitled to 'Mahr' From Former Husband Even if She Has Remarried, Says Bombay High Court.

HC on Maintenance

