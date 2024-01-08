The Bombay High Court recently said that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to Mahr from her former husband even if she has remarried. A Mahr is a lumpsum maintenance amount that is payable by the husband to his wife on divorce. The high court bench of single-judge Justice Rajesh Patil also stated that Section 3(1)(a) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 (MWPA) does not contain the word "remarriage" and hence the protection of that maintenance (or mahr) was unconditional and would apply even after the woman (respondent) remarries. HC on POCSO Act: Bombay High Court Directs State Government To Frame Guidelines for Test Identification Parades in POCSO Cases.

HC on Divorce

